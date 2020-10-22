Tirupati: Conflict arises over inclusion of Sri City limits in NUDA and TUDA

Nellore and Chittoor District ruling party politicians are conflicting for getting major income source area Sricity villages in their respective Urban Authorities limits. For this, they pressurised the government to make changes in the TUDA and NUDA limits. Earlier in January, 2020 the Municipal Administration department issued an order for inclusion of the Sricity area in Tirupati Urban Development Authority. This order sparked heat among the Nellore and Chittoor district politicians. Just two days ago the Government issued a latest GO MS No 184 on pressure of Nellore Politicians and again included the Sricity area villages in Nellore Urban Development Authority.

One of the well-known special economic zones (SEZ) in the country is the Sri City of SatyaVedu Mandal in Chittoor District. Huge industry constructions and business activities as well as a lot of building constructions were going on in Sri City SEZ. The SEZ office was in Tada Mandal aside from the Chennai-Nellore National Highway. Remaining all the 5,000 acres of lands and roads, industries were spread in the Chittoor District mandals.

In view of SEZ prominence in both Chittoor and Nellore District, there is a political lobbying for inclusion of this industrial zone under their respective urban authorities NUDA and TUDA.