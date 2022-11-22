Tirupati: Construction of CCC to be completed in 18 months

Tirupati: The construction of the new building for housing the `City Command and Control Centre (CCC)' replacing the old municipal office, has gathered momentum with the demolition works of the old building going on in full swing.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with Smart City project manager Chandramouli and engineering officials on Tuesday inspected the demolition and wanted the officials concerned to expedite the demolition and removal of the debris for taking up the construction of the new building as early as possible.

The construction of CCC was necessitated as the municipal office constructed 47 years back turned dilapidated and also was found inadequate as the municipality was upgraded into a corporation following the pilgrim city expanded with the merger of three grama panchayats around city coupled with growing population due to increase in pilgrim flow., the Mayor said adding that the construction of the new modern building with all latest facilities will be completed in 18 months as per the agreement with the contractor.

City MLA B Karunakar Reddy also inspected the old municipal office on Monday and sought the officials to complete the demolition on a fast pace for taking up the construction of new building which he wanted to be completed in a time bound manner. It may be noted here that the Corporation authorities to pave way for the construction of the new building shifted the municipal corporation office to the government old maternity hospital at SV Ruia hospital. Corporation Divisional Engineer Devika was present.