Tirupati: Controversy brews over appointment of chairmen to temple trust boards

Tirupati: Fresh controversy is brewing in the ruling YSRCP over the appointments of chairmen for trust boards of three major temples which includes one State-level temple.



It turned out to be a strong headache and led to keeping the appointments in abeyance even after more than a month. The government chose the names of three leaders from Chittoor district to head three temples - Srikalahasti, Kanipakam and Srisailam which are located out of their constituencies.

The government has appointed 135 leaders to head various corporations and temple trust boards out of which 12 leaders from Chittoor district got the opportunity. However, the concerned GOs are yet to be issued for many corporations. But the appointments of chairmen of temple trust boards has generated much heat from various sections including aspirants within the party cornered the local legislators by questioning them.

Earlier, the government appointed R Chakrapani Reddy, nephew of former minister R Chenga Reddy as the chairman of Srisailam Devasthanam Trust Board. He even visited the temple later and returned back as the GO on his appointment was not issued. It was learnt that the local legislator and other leaders in Kurnool district have expressed their resentment over the appointment of a non-local leader to head the temple.

Similarly, B Beerendra Verma of Satyavedu constituency was tipped for heading Srikalahasti Devasthanam trust board much to the displeasure of the leaders in Srikalahasti constituency including the local MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy who wanted one of his close aides to be made the chairman. Needless to say that the post was lying vacant since September 2017.

Reliable sources said that the MLA has successfully conveyed his point to the State leaders in this regard and got an assurance to change the appointment. It was also said that his close follower Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu is all set to become the new chairman of the Devasthnam in the next few days. The State leadership has reportedly assured Beerendra Varma of giving another State-level post.

Owing to the demand of Kanipakam temple devotees belonging to the surrounding 14 villages who have been in the service of Lord Vinayaka for several decades, the appointment of M Pramilamma Reddy, sister-in-law of former MP Gnanendra Reddy, was changed within a few days of the announcement.

Though the government has decided to appoint another one from within that family, the devotees of 14 villages seem to have not agreed and threatened to move to the court that one among their villages only should become the chairman. Earlier, they got court orders also in this regard. Local MLA M S Babu was also said to be unhappy for being ignored on the appointment of a chairman in his constituency.

Interestingly, all the three appointments were said to have been made at the behest of Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.

Finally, the government was forced to reconsider its decision and to change the names which may happen anytime soon.