Tirupati: Cops foil TDP march over HNSS works

Tirupati: The proposed Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) padayatra of TDP leaders and the counter rally of ruling YSRCP leaders in Ramakuppam of Kuppam constituency on Monday were foiled by the police.

The TDP has been demanding speedy completion of HNSS works, which aimed at bringing water up to Kuppam. The party was alleging that YSRCP has been acting with political vengeance in finishing the works and wanted to expose the same by organising padayatra.

TDP planned the padayatra during the last week of August but they could not get police permission amid Covid restrictions. With all restrictions were lifted and normalcy prevailed everywhere, they decided to organise it for five days from October 26 to 30.

However, YSRCP leaders wanted to organise a counter rally. Due to which tension erupted in the constituency and Police announced that no padayatras or rallies will be allowed amid Covid norms. Accordingly, police detained several senior leaders like former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, MLC Gounivari Srinivasulu, party Chittoor Lok Sabha in charge Pulivarthi Nani, Punganur in charge Aneesha Reddy, N Srinatha Reddy, former MLAs A S Manohar, D Ramesh and others at their residences and did not allow them to come out.

They deployed forces in Kuppam, Palamaner, Madanapalle and imposed section 144. As YSRCP also applied for organising counter rallies, police detained YSRCP leaders including Kuppam in charge Bharath and others.