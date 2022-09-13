Tirupati: Dairy Technology College witnesses rapid development in Prof Nageswar Rao's stint

Tirupati: Professor K Nageswar Rao, who is known for his dedicated services for the development of Dairy Technology College of Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University, has relinquished his office of Associate Dean after completing his full three year tenure, on Monday and further he will continue as a professor and HoD of Dairy Microbiology department.

Many development activities took a shape in his three-year tenure in the college including new hostel for boys 'Sathavahana' at a cost of Rs 5 crore, first floor for engineering building, quality control building housing Dairy Microbiology and Dairy Chemistry Departments (Rs 5 crore), 140 seated capacity auditorium with latest facilities including central Air Condition (Rs 23 lakh) apart from subject based developments including 200 litre ghee making unit commissioned (Rs 25. 65 lakh), milk pasteurization unit (Rs 28.5 lakh), ice bank tank required for milk pasteurization, ice cream cup filling machine and fruit feeder (Rs 20 lakh), strengthen the laboratory testing facilities with Rs 26 lakh etc.



Professor Nageswar Rao invited major companies like Amul, Lactalis etc.

to provide jobs for the students through campus interviews and more than 95 percent of students got jobs in last three years and some students have succeeded in getting seats in higher education in the prestigious national level institutions like NDRI of Karnal, NIFTEM of New Delhi.

In his three-year tenure, three faculty members obtained PhD degrees from NDRI (Karnal) and NDRI (Bengaluru) and 25 publications were published including research articles and reviews. Patent application of one faculty member for his innovation has been accepted by the Indian Patent Office and also funding approved by external agencies for two research projects.

Speaking to The Hans India, Professor Nageswar Rao said that he is very much thankful to the University authorities for reposing faith in him and assigning the responsibility of leading the college for the full three-year period.