Tirupati: Delay in RUB works causes hardship to denizens

Tirupati: The much delayed Road-under-Bridge (RUB) works at Rayalacheruvu gate in Tirupati have been causing severe hardships to the denizens while the traders of Nethaji and RC roads were badly hit financially with the huge loss of business activities.



The most sought after works of the bridge which connects the north and south sides of the city from a very crucial point have been facing hurdles one after another even before the commencement of the project and could not take off for several years.

Finally, the groundbreaking function for the Rs 15.30 crore project was held on November 23, 2020. Though the bridge works were expected to be completed within 4-5 months, even after 11 months they are still underway causing inconvenience to the denizens. With the slow pace of works, the people were left with no option but to take a roundabout route travelling 2.5 to 3 km extra for moving between north and south parts of the city.

The city has been developing fast on the southern side while several government offices including the TTD Administrative building, hospitals, several universities etc., were located on the northern side. Thousands of people travel through the level crossing gate connecting Rayalacheruvu road with Nethaji street near railway station for each and every work.

As the gate was to be closed around 80 times daily to allow various passenger and goods train movements and shunting purposes, denizens used to suffer with severe traffic problems and looked eagerly for the RUB to get completed. But to their dismay, it takes longer than expected due to coordination problems between the Municipal Corporation and Railways, a trader commented.

Both the Nethaji and RC roads are busy commercial areas and it will be the shortest route to go to the Gandhi Road, Prakasam road, TK Street, Chinna Bazar street etc., where several business establishments are located. With the road being closed for RUB works, the business prospects of both Nethaji and RC road traders have been seriously affected.

The president of Nethaji Road Traders Association K V Ramana said that the RUB works coupled with Covid have hit them hard. Instead of taking a long route, people have been settling with nearby shops and this adverse impact on their businesses will be there for a long.

While the major works down the railway track may get completed soon, Corporation has to take up approach road works and it may take at least 2-3 months once they are commenced. Till then, the woes will continue for the denizens.