Tirupati: Digital training programme held for teachers

DEO Dr V Sekhar and other dignitaries releasing the story books at the training programme in Tirupati on Thursday
As part of promoting digital education keeping pace with 21st century skills, the district education department has organised a training programme for 50 teachers.

Tirupati: As part of promoting digital education keeping pace with 21st century skills, the district education department has organised a training programme for 50 teachers.

The two-day programme was inaugurated by DEO Dr V Sekhar on Thursday at SVU Campus School, Tirupati for which N Neelakantha has been the coordinator. The selected key resource persons will be taught on preparing subject wise content for online classes which can be used as an alternative to offline teaching.

The DEO told the teachers to develop interest in stories to the children. Samagra Siksha project deputy coordinator P Venkatarami Reddy, Bhupathi Naidu, Purnachandra Rao, Changal Raju, Suresh and others took part in the programme.

