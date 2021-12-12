Tirupati: Dignitaries mourn CDS Bipin Rawat's demise

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Saturday said that the loss of 12 army personnel including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was an irreparable loss to the country. A condolence meeting was held at SV University stadium here on Saturday.

A row of dignitaries joined the condolence meeting including MLA Karunakar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha, SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu, NCC officers Group Commander Y Dungrakoti, Nayak, Prem Kumar, Zaahaa and paid rich tributes to the martyrs' portraits and also recalled their contribution to the nation.

The NCC and police staff paid salute as honour to the martyrs following a parade in the stadium after observing a two minutes silence praying peace to the souls of demised jawans.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said it was really a highly tragic incident and great loss to the nation. At the juncture of snowballing differences with China, he said this unfortunate incident has driven the entire country into gloom and in the same breath condemning the false propagation allegedly being spread from the enemy country China on the incident that fabricating the crash as sabotage.

Urban SP CH Venkata Appala Naidu said that if the people of the country are safe, it is because of jawans patrolling on the border. He also recalled the services General Bipin Rawat to the country.