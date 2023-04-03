Tirupati district forges ahead on industrial front

Tirupati: Tirupati district which is going to celebrate its first anniversary on April 4 has been forging ahead on the industrial front apart from various other sectors. During his first interaction with the media on April 4, 2022 on the occasion of the formation of the district officially, Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that there is much scope to develop the district industrially and with 34 mandals it is very fortunate to have diversified resources.



By focussing on these advantages, the district showed enormous progress in some sectors though it failed in some others. Making use of the congenial atmosphere in the district like connecting to various national highways and airports, it could record good progress industrially.

As per the official data, in the past one year, 15 big industries were set up with an investment of Rs 5,011.75 crore which have provided 8,266 jobs. Another 14 large enterprises are under implementation stage with an investment of Rs 12,357 crore. These can create employment opportunities for 21,626 people. Further, 1,835 MSMEs are established in 2022-23 with a total outlay of Rs 397 crore creating employment to 7,340.

The district was sanctioned 73,723 houses for women beneficiaries out of which 700 were completed by the time the district was formed. During the last one year 15,000 more houses have been completed and are getting ready for house-warming function on April 15. The district is at 5th place in implementation of housing scheme in the state.

Under Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha scheme also known as Resurvey which was taken up after 100 years in the state, the process was completed in 69 villages and registrations were commenced at secretariat level. In the second phase resurvey is going on in 208 villages which will be completed by April-end.

To receive public grievances and show them quick solutions, the district machinery has been implementing the 'Spandana' programme on every Monday. So far, they have received 12,422 grievances in a year of which 10,464 were redressed.

Though the district has recorded good progress on various other fronts as well, it still has a long way to go to develop the tourism sector. During the last one year, there was no new project in this regard except giving some tourism land to Oberai hotels to build a seven-star hotel. The district tourism department and forest departments could not come together to conduct the famous Flamingo festival this year, which could not be held for the last two years, due to Covid.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy made it clear that the district has been forging ahead with the cooperation of everyone. There is no drinking water shortage in the district and the need to transport water through tankers may not arise. However, amid warnings of rising mercury during this summer, the officials were put on alert to provide water kiosks, water ponds

for livestock and to keep

ORS packets and medicines ready at PHCs and other health clinics.