Tirupati district has enormous potential for development: Minister Anagani Satya Prasad

Tirupati: Tirupati has enormous potential for development with more than 1 lakh people from all over the country visiting Tirumala each day for darshan of Lord Venkateswara, said district in-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad here on Tuesday. He said that by giving impetus to development of hospitality and tourism, more employment should be generated for the development of district.

Revenue Minister Satya Prasad held his first meeting with the district officials at the Collectorate here after taking charge as the district in-charge Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, he pointed out that Pulicat lake and several other tourism centres are located in the district.

He said priority was being given to create facilities to attract more tourists to Pulicat lake and other places.

The desilting of Pulicat lake area has gathered pace. Stating that the previous YSRCP government with its misdeeds and inefficient administration has taken the State 15 years back, he said the present government is working overtime to set right the financial mess created by the YSRCP government. In the name of land free holding, the lands of thousands of poor were snatched away and the NDA government has now ordered a survey which would provide details of the affected people.

After the survey, a detailed report will be submitted to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for taking up remedial measures to do justice to all those suffered in the free holding of lands.

The Minister denied that the State government has proposed to hike power charges to the tune of Rs 6,400 crore and said that there was no such move and termed opposition allegations on power tariff hike as untrue. The government is determined to make the State ganja free and already started measures to prevent illegal smuggling and sale of ganja and

other narcotics.

Earlier, District Collector Dr Venkateswar made a power point presentation on the development initiatives and also implementation of welfare schemes in Tirupati district.

Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu explained the police department steps for maintaining law and order and also to prevent ganja smuggling. Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasad Rao, MLAs Arani Srinivasulu, Pulivathi Nani, Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, Pasim Sunil Kumar, Kurugondla Ramakrishna MLC Kancharla Srikanth, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena and district officials were present.