Tirupati: DSPs appointed as nodal officers to oversee security

Tirupati: The police department is gearing up to provide tight and foolproof security at the Southern Zonal Council Meet (SZCM) scheduled on November 14 at Taj Hotel herei.

The meet assumes significance where five Chief Ministers of southern states and three Lieutenant Governors from two Union Territories will attend and the meet will be presided over by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss on various southern states development activities.

On this occasion, a security carpet will be laid at and around Taj hotel with special armed troops.

Ahead of the crucial meeting, Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu conducted a review meeting at District Police Office (DPO) with top police officials on the security arrangements.

The SP wanted the DSP rank officers who were appointed as coordination nodal officers to see that foolproof security arrangements are made for the meeting.

Explaining the security measures to be provided with the help of a digital screen, the SP asked the bomb and dog squad to thoroughly check the entire route right from the hotel to Tirumala.

"As we have intimation about Tirumala darshan of the VIPs attending the meeting, we should take measures to prevent traffic problems," he said.

Metal detectors should be set up at all entry points and CC cameras should also be installed at the meeting venue. The SP said special check-posts should be set up at the entry points to Tirupati to ensure thorough checking of all vehicles and prevent the entry of anti-social elements into the Pilgrim City.

Additional SPs Supraja (Admin), Arifullah (Law and Order), Muniramaiah (Tirumala), DSPs Chandrasekhar (Special branch-1), MV Ramana (Special branch-2) and others were present. Later, the SP also convened a meeting at DPO with photographers using drones in the city and urged them not fly drones on November 14 in view of security measures.