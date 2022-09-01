Tirupati: Employees' unions demand cancellation of CPS

Tirupati: As part of statewide protest, the employees unions including TTD CPS Employees Welfare Association (TTDCPSEWA) and AP CPS Employees Association (APCPSEA) leaders staged a dharna at TTD Administrative Building and at the Collectorate on Thursday demanding cancellation of Contributory Pension System (CPS) and implementation of Old Pension System (OPS) and termed September 1 as 'black day' in the lives of employees, who joined after 2014. At the Collectorate, APCPSEA leaders and members led by its state vice-president Cheerla Kiran staged a dharna demanding cancellation of CPS where the employees working in the Collectorate, who come under CPS, joined the stir.

Speaking on the occasion, Kiran said the employees, who joined after 2014, observing this September 1 as black day as CPS was implemented by the state government on this same day and exhorted the employees to join the protest rally and a public meeting to be held on September 11 in Vijayawada after postponing from September 1 due to various reasons.

Fuming fire at the government, he said though they have been opposing CPS for nearly three years, the government even did not bother for their demand and warned the government that they will intensify their movement if the government did not implement OPS.

He demanded that the government cancel CPS and implement OPS in line with neighbouring states including Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. He called upon all the employees to gather in Vijayawada to oppose CPS in a peaceful way. NGOs APJAC Tirupati District Chairman Suresh, general secretary Nirmala, co-chairmans N Varaprasad, Muthyala Reddy, teachers and others were present.

At AD Building, the TTDCPSEWS (affiliated to CITU) leaders along with the employees staged a dharna holding placards opposing CPS and raised slogans against the government.

Speaking on the occasion, TTDCPSEWA president Komma Reddeppa slammed the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not fulfilling his promise regarding cancellation of CPS during his visit in 2019 to Tirupati as part of 'Praja Sankalpa Yatra' before coming to power.

Stating about new pension scheme Guarantee Pension Scheme (GPS), TTDCPSEWA secretary Venkatesh said every government employee and teacher was opposing this new pension system. TTDCPSEWA leaders Gunasekahr, Mallarapu Nagarjuna, Sri Lakshmi, Adilakshmi, CPM leaders Sai Lakshmi and Jayachandra were present.