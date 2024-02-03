Tirupati: EROs told to strictly adhere to election handbook

Tirupati : District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha directed the election returning officers (EROs) to be more vigilant in enrolment and removal of names from electoral rolls. He asked them to strictly adhere to the guidelines of Election Commission in the conduct of polls.

Addressing the EROs after a video conference with Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Friday, the Collector said that there should be no complacency in election related duties and all EROs, AEROs and nodal officers should discharge their duties with utmost care. Everyone should follow the guidelines mentioned in the handbook. The pending objections should be cleared in a speedy manner and mistakes should be rectified. Minimum facilities must be ensured in all polling stations including ramp facility, toilets and water supply. Polling station should have two doors and sufficient ventilation. Arrangements for webcasting and videography in problematic and critical polling stations should be made. All the nodal officers for general elections – 2024 should discharge their allotted duties in a more responsible manner, he underlined.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Tirupati Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh, DRO Penchala Kishore, EROs D Kodandarami Reddy, Nishanth Reddy, Chandramuni, Ravi Sankar Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.