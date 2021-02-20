Tirupati: Exercise franchise without any fear: Urban SP tells voters

Tirupati: Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu on Saturday appealed to voters to exercise their franchise without any fear in 4th phase of gram panchayat elections on Sunday. Addressing the police personnel after reviewing the bandobast arrangements at AR grounds, the SP said that the police should be vigilant in polling security duties.

In the Chittoor district under Tirupati revenue division 10 mandals will go to polls on Sunday. He claimed that the police made tight security arrangements in view of violence in some parts during previous phase of panchayat polls in the district. He directed the police to act firmly without any bias in polls. The SP asked the aspirants and leaders of political parties to follow the SEC instructions and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

He informed that nobody would be allowed as mob during polling time around the polling stations.

Later, the SP said that around 1,000 AR and civil police would be deployed. If any police personnel failed in bandobast duties, those will be punished as per SEC guidelines. In total, 11 check posts were set up across the urban district to prevent money distribution for voters.

Election officials distributed ballot boxes and ink, and poll related materials to polling officers.