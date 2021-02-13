Tirupati: Expos provide platform to showcase artisans talent

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha on Friday lauded the artisans and weavers for their craftsmanship.

Inaugurating the Handloom and Handicrafts Expo organised under the aegis of AP Shilparamam society at the Urban Haat here, the commissioner stressed the need to encourage handicrafts and handlooms. The exhibition will not only provide a platform to showcase the talent of artisans but also they can sell them directly to the people. About 30 weavers and 50 artisans have brought their products from various states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand etc., Girisha has gone through the exhibition and interacted with the artisans. The exhibition is sponsored by the Development Commissioner (handlooms), Government of India.

AP Shilparamam CEO B Jayaraj, Tirupati Administrative Officer K Khadarvalli, APTDC Divisional Manager M Giridhar Reddy, District Tourism Officer D V Chadramouli Reddy and others were present. The CEO felt that there was a compelling need to intensify marketing activities and provide a marketing platform to the weavers, artisans community as they were hard hit and lost livelihood opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Such expos will also help popularising and passing on the country's rich and varied cultural heritage to people.