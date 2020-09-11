Tirupati: Five years boy drowns in a water tank

Tirupati: A five-year-old boy died accidentally by drowning in a water tank where his parents are working at an under-construction building in Tirupati city outskirts, on Friday morning.

According to Alipiri police, deceased Charan (5) parents reported to the police that today morning their son drowned in the water tank which abandoned without covering of manhole door.

Due to owner negligence, only the boy Charan (5) died by drowning in the water tank. Parents of the deceased are seeking action against the building owner Chandra Naik. Case investigation is on.