Tirupati: Foolproof arrangements for Southern Zonal Council meet

Tirupati: Inter-state zonal council Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vikranth Pandey asked the district officials to make foolproof arrangements for the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held at Hotel Taj in Tirupati on November 14. He reviewed the departmentwise progress of various works for the meeting with Secretary to AP Government (GAD) L Premchandra Reddy, Chittoor District Collector M Hari Narayanan and other officials on Monday.

Pandey said that Union Home Minister Amith Shah will preside over the meeting in which six Chief Ministers and two lieutenant governors of Union Territories will take part in the meeting and the arrangements should meet the requirements of a high-profile meeting. The works allotted to various departments with regard to the conduct of meeting at Hotel Taj, protocol, transport, roads and buildings, I&PR, security, sanitation, city beautification etc., were reviewed by him through a powerpoint presentation.

AP government Secretary Premchandra Reddy underlined the need for coordinated efforts by all departments to provide good hospitality to the visiting VVIPs. Collector Hari Narayanan said that Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha will look after overall supervision of arrangements for the meeting.

The arrangements for the meeting at the Hotel Taj, appointment of liaison officers for the VVIPs, providing medical aid, taking care of Covid protocol and other aspects will be monitored by the three Joint Collectors P Raja Babu, S Venkateswar and C Sridhar. The Collector explained in detail the arrangements regarding reception, help desks, accommodation etc.,

Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu explained the security steps being taken for the VVIPs protection, route plan, vehicle parking and traffic control and diversion in Tirupati. RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, I&PR Joint Director Kiran Kumar, Smart City GM Chandramouli and other district officials were present in the meeting.