Tirupati: Gangamma Shobha Yatra celebrated in grand manner

Tirupati: As part of ongoing Gangamma Jatara celebrations, a 'Shobha Yatra' was held in the city on a grand note. It started from the house of City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy's residence in Padmavathi Puram after offering puja rituals to the 'Sare' which he and his son and deputy mayor Abhinay have presented to Sri Tataiah Gunta Gangamma.

The MLA and his family members held the Sare on their heads and led the procession from the front. It proceeded towards the temple through the streets of Tirupati amid the presence of Sapparalu, Kolatams, different musical instruments, fancy dresses etc., resembling a festival mood. People enroute have welcomed the procession by pouring turmeric water on roads and sprinkling flower petals.

The jatara was being held after a break of two years due to the Covid pandemic, people took part in it with devotion and enthusiasm which made it a special attraction. Even Muslims welcomed the MLA and took part in the procession at DR Mahal area. The Shobha Yatra was considered first of its kind on such a large scale in the history of Gangamma Jatara.

After reaching the temple, the MLA and his family members presented Sare to the goddess and offered prayers. Priests have given them Prasadams. Temple executive committee chairman Katta Gopi Yadav and other members were present on the occasion. Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy also took part in the programme and worshipped the presiding deity.

Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu will offer Sare to the goddess at 7 am on Thursday followed by TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy at 10 am. Mayor Dr R Sirisha will offer Sare on Friday to the goddess.

Meanwhile, devotees in large numbers donned 'Bairagi Vesham' on Wednesday as per the temple customs. Following the tradition, people smeared their body with white colour paste and wore garlands. They also held neem leaves in their hands and tied them to their waists as they walked through the streets to the temple to have a darshan of the Goddess Gangamma.