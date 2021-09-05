Tirupati: Garuda Puranam Parayanam to commence from Sept 8

Tirupati: As part of its Parayana Maha Yagnam, the TTD will commence Garuda Puranam Parayanam at Nadaneerajanam Mandapam in Tirumala from September 8 onwards, said TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy. The monthly Dial Your EO programme was held at TTD Administrative

Building here on Saturday where in TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy interacted with 23 pilgrim callers and received suggestions and feedback from them. Before taking the calls from pilgrims, the EO briefing on some important decisions and development activities taken up by TTD said, following overwhelming response to its spiritual programmes including Parayanams, TTD decided to take up parayanam (recitation) of yet another significant puranam given to the mankind by Hindu Sanatana Dharma, the Garuda Puranam from next week.

The EO said Sapathgiri, the monthly spiritual magazine, will resume its publication with redesigned book form making it more attractive. The popular TTD spiritual monthly's publication was stopped five months back due to the failure of renewal of RNI and the magazine continuing only its online publications in various languages. A unique programme, Vedam-Jeevana Nadam will be telecasted on all Saturdays and Sundays at prime time highlighting scientific interpretation of Vedas, he said adding that TTD plans to conduct contest in Annamayya Sankeerthana for youth of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu apart from the two Telugu states. These programmes will be conducted first at districts and finally at state-level at the SVBC studios of Hyderabad and Tirupati.

On the Alipiri footpath works, he said the foot path will be reopened for pilgrim by Brahmotsavam in October, after completion of the works. Responding to callers who complained on the glitches while booking online the Rs 300 ticket, he said it will be addressed soon through cloud management (technique) with a structured, risk-mitigated approach. Many pilgrim callers brought to the notice of EO about the hanging out of the TTD website during the online booking of Rs.300 tickets, leaving them in lurch while others lamented that they failed to book the tickets for darshan due to the malfunctioning of the TTD website which often crashed.

The callers also heaped praises on TTD and its officials more so Additional EO SV Dharma Reddy for the live telecast of various Parayanams which are being held daily in Tirumala on SVBC and sought to continue they have a very good impact by providing the much needed spiritual solace. The EO assured to continue these programmes. Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and other senior officers of TTD were also present.