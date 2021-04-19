Tirupati: Get ready with evidence on Hanuman birthplace, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy to scholars

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy sought the scholars to keep ready all the epigraphical and mythological evidence to announce Tirumala as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

A meeting with scholars was held in the chambers of TTD EO in the TTD Administrative Building here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said after special pujas in Tirumala temple, he will officially declare Anjanadri Hills in Tirumala as the birthplace of Sri Anjaneya on the auspicious day of Sri Rama Navami on April 21 to the public via media at Nadaneerajanam Mandapam with the evidence collected by the scholars from various sources to establish the TTD claim.

Later, Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy along with other committee members including Acharya Muralidhara Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, National Sanskrit University, Dakshinamurthy Sharma, Director Annamacharya Project and Dr A Vibhishana Sharma, SV Higher Vedic Studies Project Officer discussed into elaborate on evidence to be presented on Sri Rama Navami day.

The committee of scholars was set up by TTD EO in December last year to prove the claim of TTD that the birth place of Hanuman was Anjanadri on the holy Seshachalams studied various sources including Purnas before coming to the conclusion that Anjandri was the birthplace of Hanuman.