Tirupati: Get rid of vices, inmates at de-addiction centre told

Tirupati: To intensify the awareness programmes, Mayor Dr R Sirisha on Tuesday visited a de-addiction centre run by Municipal Corporation in Tirupati and interacted with the persons taking treatment at the centre.

She advised them to quit vices which ruined their families and urged them to strictly follow the instructions of the medical staff at the centre as it would help them in getting out of intoxication and help lead a healthy life.

The Mayor provided counselling to the patients and also their parents.

She wanted the staff of the centre to intensify their awareness programmes, particularly at slums and also sought the people in the society to take the responsibility in preventing sale of intoxicants. Later, the Mayor along with others released an awareness poster against vices. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators SK Babu, Anjaneyulu, Municipal health officer Dr Harikrishna, de-addiction centre doctor Asha, counsellors and parents of the patients were present.