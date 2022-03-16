  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Get rid of vices, inmates at de-addiction centre told

Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with corporators and officials releasing an awareness poster against vices at the Municipal Corporation- run de-addiction centre in Tirupati on Tuesday
x

Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with corporators and officials releasing an awareness poster against vices at the Municipal Corporation- run de-addiction centre in Tirupati on Tuesday

Highlights

To intensify the awareness programmes, Mayor Dr R Sirisha on Tuesday visited a de-addiction centre run by Municipal Corporation in Tirupati and interacted with the persons taking treatment at the centre.

Tirupati: To intensify the awareness programmes, Mayor Dr R Sirisha on Tuesday visited a de-addiction centre run by Municipal Corporation in Tirupati and interacted with the persons taking treatment at the centre.

She advised them to quit vices which ruined their families and urged them to strictly follow the instructions of the medical staff at the centre as it would help them in getting out of intoxication and help lead a healthy life.

The Mayor provided counselling to the patients and also their parents.

She wanted the staff of the centre to intensify their awareness programmes, particularly at slums and also sought the people in the society to take the responsibility in preventing sale of intoxicants. Later, the Mayor along with others released an awareness poster against vices. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators SK Babu, Anjaneyulu, Municipal health officer Dr Harikrishna, de-addiction centre doctor Asha, counsellors and parents of the patients were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X