Live
- Kurnool: Pathology lab inaugurated at Government General Hospital
- Tirupati: Global Bio-India road show held at SPMVV
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 11 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on November 11, 2023
- Tirupati: Dr Vengamma takes charge as SDUAHER Vice-Chancellor
- Kadapa: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates police station in RK Valley
- Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy will be put behind bars very soon says Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy
- Vijayawada: Ayurvedic medical camp organised
- Neerukonda: Centre grants Rs 1.4 crrore to SRM-AP
Just In
Tirupati: Global Bio-India road show held at SPMVV
The Global Bio-India 2023 road show, in collaboration with DBT-BIRAC, was successfully organised by SPMVV-Women Biotech Incubation Facility at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam on Friday.
Tirupati : The Global Bio-India 2023 road show, in collaboration with DBT-BIRAC, was successfully organised by SPMVV-Women Biotech Incubation Facility at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam on Friday.
Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi explained the functioning of various innovation centres on campus in the form of campus synergy.
Dr Manish Diwan, Head of Strategic Partner & Entrepreneurship Development, complemented the University for having established the State of Art facility with the funds obtained from BIRAC. The participation of School students with their innovative products and women representing Rural areas making millet foods were also appreciated by him.
Senior consultant physician and non-official Independent Director of BIRAC, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi appraised the efforts being made by SPMVV-WBIF is promoting women entrepreneurs, and suggested an effective use of collaboration with local higher education institutions, and national funding resources.
Registrar Prof N Rajani made a mention of the prospects of ‘Millet food making’ as an enterprise among women.
Prof VV Lakshmi, Dr S Suganthi, Dr J Saranya, Dr P Sujitha, Dr R Meera R Shubhadhra J Rajitha, and others also spoke. The roadshow was organised by WBIF under the leadership of Prof S Jyothi, Secretary of SSIIE, along with Project Investigator Prof M Vidyavathi the CEO of WBIF Prof V Kalarani, Dr Shilpa Nayuni and others.