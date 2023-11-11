Tirupati: Global Bio-India road show held at SPMVV

Tirupati : The Global Bio-India 2023 road show, in collaboration with DBT-BIRAC, was successfully organised by SPMVV-Women Biotech Incubation Facility at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam on Friday.

Inaugurating the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi explained the functioning of various innovation centres on campus in the form of campus synergy.

Dr Manish Diwan, Head of Strategic Partner & Entrepreneurship Development, complemented the University for having established the State of Art facility with the funds obtained from BIRAC. The participation of School students with their innovative products and women representing Rural areas making millet foods were also appreciated by him.

Senior consultant physician and non-official Independent Director of BIRAC, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi appraised the efforts being made by SPMVV-WBIF is promoting women entrepreneurs, and suggested an effective use of collaboration with local higher education institutions, and national funding resources.

Registrar Prof N Rajani made a mention of the prospects of ‘Millet food making’ as an enterprise among women.

Prof VV Lakshmi, Dr S Suganthi, Dr J Saranya, Dr P Sujitha, Dr R Meera R Shubhadhra J Rajitha, and others also spoke. The roadshow was organised by WBIF under the leadership of Prof S Jyothi, Secretary of SSIIE, along with Project Investigator Prof M Vidyavathi the CEO of WBIF Prof V Kalarani, Dr Shilpa Nayuni and others.