Tirupati: Goddess Padmavathi blesses devotees from atop Chinna Sesha Vahanam

Tirupati: On the first day of the Karthika Brahmotsavams, Goddess Padmavathi mounted on the flower decked Chinna Sesha Vahanam, blessed the devotees on Sunday evening in Tiruchanur near here. Ammavaru, in the form of Gopala Krishna riding on Chinna Sesha Vahanam went in a procession in the streets around the shrine, enthralling the devotees. As the Vahana Seva is being held in public allowing the devotees to witness the Goddess on the Vahanam, after a gap of two years due to pandemic Covid, the devotees who turned in good number to witness the Vahana seva, lined up on both sides of the streets, offered pujas and harathi to the deity throughout the procession.

While an array of colourful cultural shows added more to the spiritual tempo. Pontiffs PeddaJeeyar and Chinna Swamy, TTD trust board member Pokala Ashok and others were present.