Tirupati: Goddess rides on Garuda, Sarvabhoopala Vahanams

Tirupati : Garuda Vahana Seva was held amidst religious fervour on the sixth day of the annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Goddess Padmavathi at Tiruchanur on Wednesday. The deity adorned with dazzling ornaments including `Srivari Bangaru Padalu,’ specially brought from Tirumala temple, atop the decorated Garuda vahanam, the celestial carrier of Maha Vishnu, left the devotees in a spiritual bliss.

It is an established tradition that the Srivari Golden Padalu adorn the sacred feet of Ammavaru during the prestigious Garuda Vahana Seva. Earlier, the Padalu which were brought from Tirumala were taken in a procession to the shrine and later adorned to the Goddess.

The caparisoned elephants, horses and bulls heralding the procession and the cultural troupe performing various colourful dances, Bhajans and rendering devotional music added more to the spiritual ambience.

Devotees who thronged in good numbers, offered Harathi to the deity on Garuda Vahanam. Both the Tirumala seers, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, trust board members, officials and others were present.

Sri Padmavathi Devi in Nija Swarupam appeared in all Her religious splendour atop the shining golden chariot on the evening of the sixth day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanur.

The Swarna Ratham was pulled by the devotees especially the women folk chanting Govinda...Sri Padmavathi Deviye Namaha with spiritual ecstasy, which echoed the premises of the entire pilgrim centre.

Earlier. the TTD women employees led by JEO Sada Bhargavi presented Pattu Vastram and Sare to Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru. Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said it is a good gesture to present the Sare to the Universal divine mother on behalf of all TTD women employees seeking Her benign blessings.

The spouses of all senior TTD officials, temple superintendent Srivani, women employees’ representative Hemalatha and other women employees were also present.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, JEO Veerabrahmam, Dy EO Govindarajan, AEO Ramesh and superintended Srivani were present. Earlier in the day, Sri Padmavathi Devi graced the devotees with benevolence atop the finely decked Sarvabhupala Vahanam.

The Goddess appeared as Utti Krishna, in the attire of mischievous Lord Sri Krishna, breaking the mud pots for butter which clinched the attention of the devotees.

The unique feature of Tiruchanur annual fest is that in Tirumala Brahmotsavam, Sri Malayappa appears on various vahanams viz Pedda Sesha, Mutyapu Pandiri, Sarvabhupala, Kalpavriksha besides both the Rathams along with His two Consorts, but Sri Padmavathi Devi being Sarva Swatantra Veera Lakshmi, always makes Her rich, royal, solo presence on all the celestial carriers i.e. vahanams during the annual fete showcasing and indicating empowerment.