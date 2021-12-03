Tirupati: Goddess shines on Muthyapu Pandiri vahanam

Tirupati: On Day-3 of the ongoing Karthika annual Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanur temple, Goddess Padmavathi shined in Adilakshmi alankaram on Muthyapu pandiri vahanam on Thursday and blessed devotees. The Utsavams are being held in Ekantham as per Covid guidelines.

The muthyapu pandiri vahanam stood for Goddess Padmavathi's charm and wisdom. Legend says that darshan of Padmavathi on the unique vahanam bestows devotees with a serene lifestyle, etc., Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyarswamy and Chinna Jeeyarswamy, TTD board member Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, JEO V Veerabrahmam, temple DyEO Kasturi Bai, AEO Prabhakar Reddy, temple archaka Babu Swami and other officials were present.

A spectacular ritual Snapana Tirumanjanam with garlands made of pearls, popcorn and pumpkin seeds was held in the afternoon at the temple as part of the Brahmotsavams.

The celestial bathing was performed at the Sri Krishna Swami Mukha mandapam for Sri Padmavati ammavaru in accordance with the Sri Pancha Ratra Agama traditions.

The TTD Pancha Ratra Agama adviser and Kankana Bhattar Srinivasa Charyulu supervised the fete.

Thereafter, the TTD Vedic pundits performed Pathanam of mantras from Thethiriya Upanishad, Purushaivari Suktam, Sri Purusha Samhita and seven types of garlands representing seven seasons - pearls , popcorn, pumpkin seeds, seeds of Tamara flower, Attu fruit, Roses, Tulasi, Keerstam, and umbrellas embellished the idol of Ammavaru.

State minister Ch Venu Gopalakrishna took part in the event.