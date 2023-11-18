Tirupati: Government failure in SI posts recruitment drive flayed

Tirupati : Telugu Yuvatha demanded the State government to step down in view of its failure in the SI posts’ recruitment process. Its State general secretary A Ravi Naidu told the media here on Friday that the High Court has stayed the process as 24 candidates approached it for justice. It shows the inefficiency of the government, he alleged, adding that the government has dealt with the recruitment drive in a faulty way playing with the lives of thousands of unemployed youth.

Ravi Naidu alleged that inferior sensors were used to measure the height of the candidates and made several of them ineligible though they have the requisite height. Those, who fulfilled the height criteria in 2016 and 2018 recruitment process, were made ineligible now, he pointed out.

Telugu Yuvatha parliamentary constituency president Krishna Yadav, spokespersons Perumal Madhu Babu and Thota Vasu, Tirupati constituency president Karanam Sandeep, Srinivasa Yadav, Dilip Royal and others were present.