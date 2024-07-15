Tirupati: ‘Green way of life’ programme held at Science Centre

TIRUPATI: Regional Science Centre, Tirupati, and Way Foundation jointly organised a ‘Green way of life’ programme on Sunday. It was an environment awareness programme on the challenges of one lakh tree plantation within one year in the contest.

After the contest a website of Green Way Life was launched by TUDA vice-chairman Dr Venkatanarayana. Science Centre project coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru, RPF CI K Madhusudhan and founder of Way foundation Dr Paidi Ankaiah were present. Prizes were distributed for the proud winners of the poster painting contest.