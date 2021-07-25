Tirupati: Guru Purnima celebrated with fervour in pilgrim city

Tirupati: Devotees thronged Sai Baba temples in the city on Saturday to offer prayers on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The temples were tastefully decorated with flowers and lights.

Special pujas and abhishekams were performed from the morning itself. The event also known as Vyasa Purnima is being celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sage Veda Vyasa symbolising the teacher-student relation. The day falls on the fullmoon day of Hindu month Ashadha.

The celebrations were also held at Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Tirupati from 9.30 am to 11.00 am Puja. Due to Covid restrictions, the programme was streamed live in YouTube channel while devotees are allowed from 11.00 am to 12.00 noon and in the evening from 4.00 to 6.00 pm. In the spiritual discourse, the secretary of Ashrama Swami Anupamananda mentioned about the importance of Guru in the life of people.

Bhagawan Sri Ramakrishna is the Guru of Swami Vivekananda. He said that Swami Vivekananda preached that the devotees must seek and accept the Guru or Spiritual Preceptor as his Counsellor, Philosopher, Friend and Guide.

Every human being must follow the guru to reach God. Later food pockets are distributed to the devotees and poor people.

In another function, BJP district leaders held a puja programme to Sage Vyasa Maharshi at Korlagunta and the leaders Munisubramanyam, Sekhar and others extended greetings to all on the occasion.