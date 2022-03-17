Tirupati: Have a sound mind with proper sleep

Tirupati: The importance of proper sleep was highlighted by doctors at a meeting on the World Sleep Day on Wednesday. At a programme held at Amara hospital, they emphasised the need for proper sleep to have a sound mind leading to a happy world. To focus on this aspect, the theme of this year's World Sleep Day was also rightly chosen as 'Quality sleep, sound mind and happy world'.

Dr Ramadevi Gourineni, the head of Amara hospital, who is a neurologist with specialisation in sleep medicine, has started a sleep-fellowship training programme at the hospital. Such a programme was offered only at AIIMS, Rishikesh, she said. Sleep problems require appropriate diagnosis so that proper treatment can be given.

Highlighting the problem of snoring, she said studies show that 44 per cent of men and almost 30 per cent of women snore. It may be associated with a condition called obstructive sleep apnea where the patient stops breathing at night. Risk factors for this include obesity and narrow airway. If it is not diagnosed and treated, it can lead to hypertension, heart disease including heart attack, stroke and acid reflux.

With some lifestyle modifications, people can get a better night sleep which includes being physically active and exercise regularly. Dinner must be completed two hours before bedtime. There should be regular bedtime and wake time. Dr Sunitha, Dr Shravanthi, Dr Shiva, Dr Mohan Siddharth and Dr Anupama were present.