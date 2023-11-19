Tirupati: Huge scam in silica sand mining alleged

Tirupati: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy alleged large scale irregularities in silica sand mining in which thousands of crores of rupees are looted by the ruling party leaders. He spoke to the media after submitting a representation to the District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy here on Saturday. Party leaders of different Assembly constituencies in the district were also present.



Chandramohan Reddy alleged that taking share from silica sand mining money ‘Tadepalli palace’ was encouraging it. If CBI and ED launch a probe, the whole scam can be unearthed. All the evidence, including photos and Google maps were given to officials and if there is no response, TDP will approach courts on it.

Chillakuru and Kota mandals in Gudur constituency have been witnessing large scale mining activity which involves crores of rupees. Showing only half of the exports officially, they are avoiding payment of GST also, he said.

Chandramohan Reddy said that alleging Rs 300 crore irregularities in Delhi liquor scam, even the Deputy CM was sent to jail for months together. Though silica mining involves thousands of crores CBI and ED became blind. TDP will complain to all Central investigative agencies about this multi crore scam and will launch a legal battle if the agencies fail to react in 15 days. Also, quartz mining has become rampant.

Soon after coming to power, TDP government will take the matter seriously, he asserted. TDP leaders G Narasimha Yadav, Pasam Suneel Kumar, M Sugunamma, B Sudheer Reddy, K Ramakrishna, Parasa Ratnam, P Sridhar Varma and others were present.