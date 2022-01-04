Tirupati: IAS trainees visit Sri City as part of Bharat Darshan tour

Tirupati: A group of 19 trainee officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of 2020 batch visited Sri City on Tuesday as part of Bharat Darshan tour. Naidupet RDO Sarojini accompanied the team.

Welcoming the visitors, C Ramesh Kumar, vice-president (customer relations) gave a detailed presentation on the unique concept on which the business city was developed and its salient features. Emerged as one of the best world-class smart business destinations in the country by striking a perfect harmony between industrial growth, sustainable environment and social responsibility, he said that stands as a bright example for transforming one of the backward regions in the State into an industrial economy with active participation of the local community.

Commenting on the visit, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said, they were honoured as the project implementation model of Sri City is being referred to and studied by the technocrats, administrators and planners of the country.

Later, they went round the mega industrial park and witnessed the world-class infrastructure and the business friendly ambiance. They visited the production units of Alstom and Kobelco.