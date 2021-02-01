Tirupati: IMA opposes 'Mixopathy' plans hunger stir from today

Tirupati: In protest against the Central Council for Indian Medicine's (CCIM) notification allowing Ayurvedic practitioners to perform medical surgeries, Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide 'Relay Hunger strike' from February 1 to 14. The IMA has been opposing the notification and questioning that how can Ayurvedic doctors justify the surgeries without training through which severe health issues may arise and the safety of the public will become a question mark.



To echo their voice and plan of action, the office-bearers of IMA Tirupati branch and senior doctors have addressed the media here on Sunday. Calling it as 'Mixopathy' which means combination of different systems of medicine, they expressed concern that the medical fraternity is under deep distress following CCIM's notification. It's a huge drawback to Allopathy medicine.

IMA Tirupati branch president Dr Rayapu Ramesh Babu, secretary Dr A Jeevan babu, past state president Dr Cipai Subramanyam, state vice-president Dr G Prathasarathi Reddy, IMA Academy of Medical Specialities (AMS) national Chairman Dr D Shreehari Rao, state Chairman Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr S Harinatha Reddy and Dr Yugandhar were present.

They said that strongly opposing the notification and cancellation of it by CCIM, the IMA has decided to go for relay hunger strike from Monday.