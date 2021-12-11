Tirupati: IMRC distributes relief kits to flood-hit people

Tirupati: Indian Muslim Relief and Charities(IMRC) Trust distributed relief kits to the people residing in flood-affected areas in MR Palli in the city on Friday.

Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who attended as chief guest, handed over the kits worth about Rs 4.50 lakh to the 250 families of Srikrishana Nagar and Seethamma Nagar of MR Palli.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirisha lauded the trust for distributing relief kits to the flood affected and said many voluntary organisations helped the victims apart from the government in large scale.

She said many poor families have experienced drought like situation with no way to come out their houses as the waterlogged their surroundings and entered houses at many areas. She added the relief kits from various organisations and from the government helped them a lot. IMRC Trust Moulana Saiyad Nazeer and Moulana Shawbuddin said they have handed over the kits worth about Rs 25 lakh and were distributed in many inundated areas including Auto Nagar, Kattakinda Palli and Thellagunta for more than a week.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporation standing committee member SK Babu, corporator Anil, United Muslim Associate president Moulana Ibrahim, vice-president JMD Gouse, secretary Affis and members Ishaq, Mubarak, Anwar, Hasim, Munna and others were present.