Tirupati: Karthika Deepotsavams from Nov 20
They will be held at Tirupati, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam on different dates as part of Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara activities
Tirupati: The TTD will organise a series of Karthika Deepotsavams at various places starting from November 20 as a part of its Hindu Sanatana Dharma Prachara activities, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.
A review meeting was held on the programme at the TTD administrative building here on Tuesday. The EO said Deepotsavam will be held on November 20 in Tirupati, on November 27 in Kurnool and on December 4 in Visakhapatnam.
He directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements involving donors of the respective areas in co-ordination with local administration and police.
He also asked the officials to take the advice of chief priests of Tirumala temple for arranging puja materials. The EO instructed the officials to ensure that devotees take part in large numbers in the event.
JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, chief engineer Nageswara Rao and others were also present.