Tirupati: Kumbhabhishekam to newly built temples to be held in March-May

Tirupati: The four temples include Lord Venkateswara temple in Jammu constructed at a cost of Rs 33.22 crore on a sprawling 62 acre site provided by the

J & K government, Sri Padmavathi temple built at a cost of Rs 6.85 crore on the site donated by yesteryear popular actress Kanchana in a prime area in Chennai city valued about Rs 30 crore, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Seethampeta near the port city Visakhapatnam and the temple constructed by TTD in the remote agency area Ramachodavaram as part its propagation of Sanathana Dharma.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam on Monday held a meeting with officials of Engineering department and Deputy Executive Officers of the temple on the conduct of Kumbhabhishekam ritual after which the newly constructed shrines will be thrown open for darshan.

The JEO said the arrangements for Kumbhabhishekam works should commence from now itself for the temples, which are under the last stage of completion and also directed the officials concerned to submit to him a comprehensive report regularly on the conditions, requirements and issues related to the temples which falls under their jurisdiction. He also reviewed on Sevas, Dittam, sanitation, cleanliness etc. related to various temples.

The JEO also directed the Chief Engineer to speed up the development works of the ancient Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR Kadapa district. Superintendent Engineer Satyanarayana, General Manager Transport Shesha Reddy, Divisional Forest Officer Srinivas and others were also present.