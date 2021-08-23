Tirupati: Lack of political will becomes curse to Rayalaseema development

Tirupati: The speakers at the third annual conference of Rayalaseema Economic Association felt that lack of political leadership has become a curse to the development of Rayalaseema region due to which it has also lost Bellary and Tiruttani to neighbouring states. The two-day conference was held at SV University on August 21-22.

Addressing the conference, former Professor of Economics Dr K Munirathnam Naidu opined that the leaders from this region could not echo a single voice to develop it at least on the industrial front. He underlined the need to give a big push to the irrigation projects and make Rayalaseema as 'Ratnalaseema'.

In his keynote address Prof M A Hussain recalled that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had inaugurated several major projects and led the country towards a mixed economy. Though all successive governments have introduced various reforms, the country could not drive away poverty, population growth and pollution. Still the domination of Coastal region over Rayalaseema is continuing.

Presiding over the conference, association president Prof A Ranga Reddy observed that the brain drain of Indian to foreign countries has led to increasing urbanisation whereas several villages have been suffering from lack of basic infrastructure.

Prof B Krishna Reddy, Dr C Lakshmikanth Reddy, Dr C Swarajya Lakshmi, Prof MC Reddeppa Reddy and others also expressed their views on Rayalaseema. Association vice-president Prof K Santha Kumari, secretary and Prof D Krishna Murthy among others chaired the technical sessions while Dr K Radhika, Dr P Madhavi, Dr K Balaji Nayak, Dr C Aruna Kumari and others also spoke on the occasion.