Tirupati: Lalithaa Jewellery opens 3 new showrooms

Tirupati: Lalithaa Jewellery, a popular jewellery brand in South India, increasing its footprint rapidly across AP and South India and opened three new showrooms at Sullurpeta, Gudur and Nellore on Saturday.

The Nellore showroom is its 50th one. Several popular dignitaries of the respective regions have participated in the inaugural function while the Nellore showroom was launched by Lalithaa Jewellery Chairman Dr M Kiran Kumar’s daughters Bhakti Kiran and Bhavya Kiran which was attended by the Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy and others.

Now, Lalithaa Jewellery has a turnover of Rs 18,000 crore and by continuing the same pace it aims to become a Rs 50,000 crore company and 100 showrooms network by 2026. This year it plans to open showrooms in Amalapuram, Kurnool, Tuni, Kadapa, Miryalaguda, Khammam, Vellore and Rajapalayam. It offers various schemes for the benefit of customers like the old gold exchange scheme, Dhana Vandhanam – a 11-month jewellery purchase plan among others.