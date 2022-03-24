Tirupati: Left parties stage protest against fuel price hike

Tirupati: Left parties on Wednesday demanded the Centre to reduce hiked fuel and gas prices. The Centre has increased Rs 50 on LPG cylinder price which was Rs 935 earlier triggering the protest by left parties.

AITUC state president Ravindranath, CPI district secretary Ramanaidu along with other leaders staged a protest at Park Circle in Bairagipatted carrying a cylinder on their head indicating it was a huge burden to the commonman and poor by raising slogans against Modi government. Speaking on the occasion, Ravindranath and Ramanaidu said the Centre has been hiking the petrol, diesel and gas cylinder prices without a cap, unmindful of income of poor and middle-class.

The credit of crossing Rs 100 per litre petrol and diesel price in the country goes to the BJP government and added that the gas cylinder prices also crossed Rs 1,000 and questioning how the poor can buy a cylinder with their money earnings.

They demanded the Prime Minister Modi to reduce hiked prices on fuel and gas cylinder and also demanded the state government to give subsidy on these following the footprints of other states in the country.

They also sought the support of public to the protest programmes to be organised soon nationwide over this issue.

Meanwhile, CPM in a press release demanded the Centre to reduce hiked prices on diesel, petrol and gas cylinder and alleged the BJP government started increasing burden on people with the recent win in five state Assembly elections.

He said the party would launch nationwide protest if BJP government did not bring down the prices.