Tirupati: Liver transplant surgeries at SVIMS soon said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy

Tirupati : TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy said that soon liver transplantation surgeries will be made available at SVIMS and perform the surgeries with all modern facilities. He visited SVIMS hospital on Wednesday and went around various departments. JEO Sada Bhargavi, director-cum-vice-chancellor Dr R V Kumar, TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, FA&CAO O Balaji and others were with him.

The EO also went through the new Pink bus donated by Rajya Sabha MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife Prasanthi Reddy at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore. On the occasion, Dharma Reddy said that SVIMS will conduct advanced cancer tests for free to all women above the age of 40 years and Pink bus camps will be held in all villages in Tirupati district to diagnose cancer disease. The Institute will get another bus soon with which the screening tests can be held in more villages.b The EO visited the casualty wing and several other departments and gave several suggestions to the officials. He also enquired about the health condition of those who underwent cataract surgeries under Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha.

SVIMS director Dr RV Kumar told the EO that they have started evening pay clinics for the convenience of patients and made available various health checkup packages including cardiac packages. SVIMS medical superintendent Dr R Ram, resident medical officer Dr Koti Reddy, BIO special officer Dr Jayachandra Reddy, Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women principal Dr Usha Kalawat, Dr Nagaraju, TTD PRO T Ravi and others were present.