Tirupati: Mayor inaugurates 4 new exhibits at Regional Science Centre

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha stressed on inculcating scientific temper among children right from the childhood.

Inaugurating four new park exhibits at Regional Science Centre(RSC) on Thursday to mark its 28th Anniversary Week celebrations held in collaboration with Lions Club from September 23 to 29, Sirisha said the new exhibits with Rs 3 lakh budget were added to the already existing 100 exhibits in RSC.

The Mayor said the new facility will helps in creating awareness among students to nurture scientific temper to make them future scientists. She appreciated the efforts of RSC management to popularise science, igniting scientific temper among the public particularly in students and also urged the school managements to make necessary arrangement or a practice of regular visit to the RSC helps to enhance their scientific knowledge. RSC Project Coordinator M M K Balaji said these four including yoyo, dancing balls, swing a pendulum and depth illusion were added to more than 100 already existing working exhibits which can help the students to understand the science topics practically.

Lions Club district cabinet treasurer Rajendra Prasad, president M Bhaskar, district cabinet treasurer Rajendra Prasad, secretary N Mani Sandeep and RSC employees were present.