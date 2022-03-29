Tirupati: MBBS students' orientation programme held

Tirupati: The orientation programme for MBBS 2021-22 students of SVIMS Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women was held here on Monday. The newly admitted MBBS students and their parents attended the programme. Speaking on the occasion, SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said the ratio of women students studying medicine has increased to 60 to 80 percent now.

Medicine is a noble profession and the students will be taught the new curriculum as per the guidelines of National Medical Council. Students should have a goal to achieve and work hard to fulfil it.

She advised the students to maintain discipline and service motive. Principal Dr Saran B Singh said the students should be punctual and get rid of their doubts in the classroom.

They should listen to the patients carefully to diagnose the disease and give proper treatment. As part of the white coat ceremony, the Director has distributed aprons to the students. Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr KV Sridhar Babu, Dr Muktheswaraiah, Dr Aparna Bitla, Dr Sucharitha and other faculty took part in the programme.