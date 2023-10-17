Tirupati: MBU to host 3-day ‘Mohana Mantra’ from Oct 19

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU) will be hosting the three-day techno-cultural fest Mohana Mantra-2023, under the initiative of Chancellor Dr M Mohan Babu and Pro Chancellor Vishnu Manchu from October 19 to 21. Vice-Chancellor Prof Nagaraj Ramrao said that the national level fest invites participants to develop and nurture innovative, technical and cultural interests to some of India’s most spellbinding techno-cultural amalgamation.



The festival is open to students, researchers, entrepreneurs and anyone else with a passion for arts and sciences.

The Fest consisting of several competitions, workshops and fun activities, will be judged by a panel of experts in the field of technology and culture.

The winners’ team or solo have a lucrative opportunity to win cash prizes, electronic gadgets, vouchers, certificates and many more exciting prizes. The inaugural ceremony of Mohana Mantra 2023 will be held at Mohan Babu University at 10 am on October 19.