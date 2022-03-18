Tirupati: MCT de-addiction centre turns a ray of hope for alcoholics

Tirupati: For one reason or another, several people particularly the youth turning alcoholic or drug addicts ruin themselves and also their families.

What was more worrying the addiction was found driving the students to resort to crimes to fulfill their vices while the menace spreading to minors studying in schools turned a major concern for the society. Interestingly, the abuse of drugs and alcohol is widely prevalent in urban areas struggling to contain if not get rid of the evil to save the youth, the backbone of country. The world-famous pilgrim city seems no exception to the trend of spreading drug and alcohol abuse marring its image.

Against the backdrop, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) in a laudable gesture, at the behest of City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy set up the 'de-addiction centre' in November last year to help those keen on quitting drugs or alcohol. De-addiction centre in-charge Dr Manda Asha said she along with senior counselors Pavan Kumar and Shakeela and a nurse Kavitha providing the treatment and counselling to those desire to come out of the addiction. Speaking to Hans India, Dr Asha said the centre has so far treated about 100 people, among them 20 quit drug abuse and alcohol completely to return to a normal and healthy life.

One of the recuperated persons, Venkatesh, working as watchman, said with the treatment and motivational counseling of centre's staff, he was able to give up consuming alcohol resulting in his family, particularly children, being happy as he is spending much time with them daily after returning home.

A senior counselor Shakeela, who earlier worked at RASS de-addiction centre at Papanaidupet, sharing her experience, said treatment of drug or alcoholic abuse was not an easy task as it is prone to risk of facing inappropriate behaviour of drunken persons. She recalled her own bitter experience of a person in an inebriating condition misbehaved with her while stressing that the treatment and tackling of persons of various abuses involves much patience and skills.