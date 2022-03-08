Tirupati: Meetings, felicitations, free medical camps mark International Women's Day

Tirupati: Meetings, felicitations of women achievers and medical camps marked the International Women's DayInternational Women's Day (IWD) celebrations in the pilgrim city on Tuesday.

At a meeting held jointly by the All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the leaders expressed concern over the gender discrimination in the country coming in the way of women development and called for concerted efforts to end discrimination based on sex and ensure a level playing ground for women to progress.

District secretaries of AIDWA and DYFI P Sailakhsmi and S Jayachandra, citing the nation's skewed sex ratio which 1000 (boys)-910 (girls), they said gender discrimination starts from family spreading to the society while seeking intense efforts to enhance awareness among women to fight discrimination in any form and in any manner.

Participating in the celebration conducted by TTD, joint executive officer Sada Bhargavi and Mayor Dr R Sirisha exhorted women to play decisive roles and strive to excel in any field.

They along with, TTD Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, Additional SP E Supraja, SV Zoo Park curator Hima Sailaja, SV University Dean Savithramma and international athlete Sowjanya felicitated 15 TTD women employees with Sri Padmavathi Awards for their meritorious services.

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy speaking at a function organised by SETVIN at Sri Padmavathamma Government Nursing College said creating a congenial environment in the society is must for women to get a fair deal. He felicitated crime SI Sumathi on the occasion. Mayor Dr R Sirisha attending Women' Day celebrations in the corporation advised the girls to be brave to overcome hurdles while Commissioner PS Girisha sought the men not to confine their women to the kitchen but encourage them to achieve their goals.

The Women's Studies Centre and Department in collaboration with NSS and Centre for Women Safety of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has conducted IWD celebrations where Vice-Chancellor Prof D Jamuna stressed on women to imbibe the qualities of self-respect, self-esteem and self-confidence to achieve growth.

On this occasion Padma Medha Awards were conferred on Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, physician, Dr V Vanajakshamma, cardiologist, N Mangala Mani, scientist, ISRO, Madhavi Latha, NGO organiser and Mamatha, RASS.

Women's day celebrations were held in SV Medical College where Principal Dr B Sidda Naik felicitated Ruia Hospital superintendent Dr T Bharati and others.

At SV University's Department of Law, Additional SP Supraja, speaking at a meeting, wanted the lawyers and police to work in tandem to provide justice to the common man more so for women.

At LIC branch 2, a women employee Rajarajeswari donated Rs 10,000 worth wheelchairs to handicapped women residing in Maruthi Nagar. IWD was also celebrated at LIC branch 1.

TDP corporator RC Munikrishna felicitated Sujatha of Siva Jyothi

Nagar in recognition of her social service to the poor and orphans in the city.