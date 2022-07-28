Tirupati: Minister S Appalaraju inaugurates ultra-modern library at SVVU

Tirupati: Animal Husbandry Minister S Appalaraju said the government has separated Fisheries department from Animal Husbandry wing to bring more benefits to the farmers.

The Minister along with Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy inaugurated a newly constructed library building at SV Veterinary University here on Wednesday.

The library building was constructed with an outlay of Rs 7 crore with all facilities including digital classroom-cum-conference hall with 50 seating capacity to organise veterinary Continuous Medical Education (CME) and also could be used as digital classroom for conducting online classes for farmers.

Addressing media persons, the Minister said the fisheries sector which was under Veterinary University earlier, now came under Fisheries University established at Narasapuram to hone skills among students as it is fast growing sector in the India. He said the government separated two departments in view of bringing more profits to farmers of respective sectors and also set up two universities to put efforts to cut capital expenditure on the farmer.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy government gave top priority for the welfare of farmers and also strengthening the Fisheries and Animal Husbandry departments.

He said that at the behest of Chief Minister, the library was constructed with state–of–art facilities and no other university in the country has such a library to conduct live conferences and classes to farmers on various latest technologies.

He said Veterinary Ambulance 1962 service has received good response from farmers. SVVU VC Prof V Padmanabha Reddy, Registrar Prof A Ravi, Dairy Dean Prof Suresh and Animal Husbandry Dean Sarjan Rao were present. Later, Contract Employees Association state president G Chinababu along with other leaders submitted a representation to Minister urging him to regularise employees services.

In a separate representation, DYFI district secretary Jayachandra demanded the minister to fill all the vacant posts in the university.