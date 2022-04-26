Tirupati: Ministers remarks against Pawan Kalyan condemned

Tirupati: Condemning the derogatory remarks of Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Ambati Ramababu against Pawan Kalyan, JSP district president Pasupuleti Hariprasad and city in-charge Kiran Royal demanded them to withdraw the comments or else they will besiege the house of the two ministers.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, they said it was unethical and not proper to poke into the personal life of any individuals, which is nothing but the duo resorting to cheap tactics for their survivals.

They said, the two ministers in a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, made objectionable remarks against JSP chief Pawan Kalyan like polygamist and they demanded the ministers to withdraw their comments. JSP city president Raja Reddy, leaders Bobji, P Murali, Vanaja, Mukku Sathyavanthudu, Suman Babu, Muniswamy, Krishnaiah and Kokila were present.