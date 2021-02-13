Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy exhorts residents to make decorative items using waste

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has called upon the residents to reduce, reuse and recycle methods in their homes and surroundings to protect the environment from pollution in the city.

Addressing the gathering after distributing prizes to sanitary department staff and youth, who participated in competitions for making decorative items with dry waste like plastic, iron and bottles, Bhumana appreciated the MCT staff efforts for encouraging the city residents in reusing the waste in making decorative items. He expressed confidence that the municipal corporation will stand in first place in the ensuing Swachh Survekshan survey competitions in all India level. Further, he added that the civic body officials were putting maximum efforts to maintain clean and green in the city in view of Tirupati's reputation. The MLA also appealed to people to extend their cooperation to municipal officials in maintaining cleanliness in the city. Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) officials took up an innovative activity to create decorative items with dry waste and conducted a competition among students and youth of city on Friday. In addition, the corporation health staff were also involved in making decorative items with waste and showcased their work at Lalitha Kalathoranam. The civic body has received a huge response from the residents over this environmental awareness competitions.

At the end of the programme, Commissioner P S Girisha and other officials explained about decorative items which were made with dry waste and efforts of the sanitary staff of corporation. To encourage the youth, the MCT sanitary officials and staff made a few decorative items like tree, elephant and other decorative items.

Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleswar Reddy and sanitary supervisors Chenchaiah, Janardhan and city residents and health department staff participated.