Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy releases pamphlets on kabaddi tourney

Tirupati: The pamphlets denoting the importance of the forthcoming national invitation kabaddi tournament were released by city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner PS Girisha and others at the Municipal Office here on Thursday. The MLA said that the pamphlets will reach about one lakh families in the city.

The intention was to invite the people for the tournament, indicating the need for encouraging the age-old sport. It assumed significance as it is being held commemorating "Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' on completing 75 years of Independence, he stated. The tournament can bring enthusiasm among the denizens and they will surely know the importance of sports. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Haritha, Corporators, Co-option members and others were present.

The organisers have announced that a cycle rally will be held in the city on Friday morning as part of the campaign drive. It will start from Prakasam park and end at Indira Maidanam. The door-to-door pamphlet distribution will start at Gangamma temple in the 27th ward in which MLA, Commissioner, Mayor and others will take part.

Delhi ESIC team became winners in the exhibition match held on Wednesday while the Municipal Corporation team stood as runners. MLA Bhumana and others presented the cups to both winners and runners.

Meanwhile, private nursing homes and doctors in the city have contributed a cheque of Rs 30.80 lakh for the kabaddi tournament. They handed over the cheque to the district Collector M Hari Narayanan, MLA Karunakar Reddy and others.

The MLA welcomed the gesture of private nursing homes in taking part in the tournament with a liberal contribution. About 50 nursing homes have made their contributions. Doctors of these hospitals Munisekhar, Hemanth Kumar, Hari Babu, Anantha Nagu, Hari Krishna and others were present.