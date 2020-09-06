Tirupati: Mock fire safety drill conducted in Sri City

Tirupati: The Fire Services personnel of Sri City Fire station conducted a mock fire safety demonstration at Zen Linen International Ltd on Saturday to create awareness among the workers on fire-fighting techniques and the ways to respond swiftly in times of such emergency situations.

Mock safety drill and safety procedures to be adopted were explained to the workers and other staff members of the company. They gave training on using of fire extinguishers and artificial respirators.



Appreciating the AP Fire Services department for arranging the mock drill, Milind Mungikar, Director of Zen Linen, said the training was very useful and thanked the Fire Services Department for educating their workers on how to act quickly during emergencies.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said the mock fire drills should be conducted regularly at industrial units to ensure that no lives were lost in the event of a fire. SNA Basha, Fire officer, Sri City and D Bhaskar Reddy, Fire officer Satyavedu and a team of firemen took part in the exercise.