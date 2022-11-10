Tirupati: Move to privatise sports complex kicks up storm

Tirupati: The move to privatise Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex here is snowballing into a major controversy with sports persons raising serious objections on this. TDP also opposed the move and demanded the government to withdraw its decision.

As part of its decision to lease out 66 courts in indoor stadiums which are under the control of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) across the state, the government has invited tenders from interested bidders.

The government intends to lease out these facilities for two years. Out of the 52 badminton and 10 tennis courts and four skating rinks which are to be handed over to the private operators, there are four badminton courts, one skating rink, two tennis courts and the swimming pool in Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex in Tirupati.

The government mentioned Rs 50,000 lease rent per month for badminton courts, Rs 10,000 each for skating rink and tennis court in the tender notification. The sports persons and coaches have been expressing concerns over this development as the private players may hike the fees to utilise the facilities. Further, there are apprehensions about the future of coaches as private operators may not utilise their services. The coaches were not getting salaries for the past 13 months.

To encourage sports and athletes, Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex was inaugurated in 2003. It was set up on the SV Arts College premises which belongs to the TTD. Both state government and TTD had allocated funds for the construction and providing amenities at the complex. Presently, under-18 players are to pay Rs 1,000 per month for getting training at the sports complex while the above 18 years age group has to pay Rs 1,500 per month.

However, everyone is afraid that this fee amount will be hiked steeply once it goes into the hands of private operators which may be difficult for the trainees to pay every month. TDP Tirupati leaders also expressed their strong objections over the decision.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, TDP leaders M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, RC Munikrishna and others criticised the move and said that with the privatisation budding athletes from poor and middle class families may not venture to enter the premises as they could not pay hefty fee amounts. They questioned the government whether it is unable to maintain even sports complexes.